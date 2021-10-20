Left Menu

Dengue needs to be dealt with same promptness as COVID-19: Rajasthan CM

Gehlot said the coronavirus pandemic posed a big challenge to the medical management of the whole world and the possibility of a third wave still remains.In such a situation, adequate arrangements for treatment and prevention of diseases like dengue, malaria, scrub typhus, chikungunya, swine flu from district level to village-Dhani cluster of a few houses should be ensured.The chief minister said the work of Model Community Health Centre CHC is being expanded rapidly.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-10-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 18:52 IST
Dengue needs to be dealt with same promptness as COVID-19: Rajasthan CM
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the officials should ensure that dengue and other seasonal diseases are handled with same promptness as they dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district administration, medical department and local bodies should work in full coordination to effectively control seasonal diseases and there should be no negligence at any level, Gehlot told the officials during a review meeting.

He was reviewing the seasonal diseases and Covid vaccination campaign through video conference from the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday. Gehlot said the coronavirus pandemic posed a big challenge to the medical management of the whole world and the possibility of a third wave still remains.

''In such a situation, adequate arrangements for treatment and prevention of diseases like dengue, malaria, scrub typhus, chikungunya, swine flu from district level to village-'Dhani' (cluster of a few houses) should be ensured.

The chief minister said the work of Model Community Health Centre (CHC) is being expanded rapidly. ''In the future, it will be our endeavour to make a model Primary Health Centre (PHC) to provide best medical services to the common man in village-Dhani. Along with this, efforts will also be made to strengthen the delivery facilities in a more modern way, so that infant and maternal mortality can be brought down to negligible level,'' he said.

Gehlot said common people should take dengue seriously and seek medical advice with immediate effect. ''The administration should also make people aware of the prevention of dengue through IEC (Information, Education and Communication) activities during the campaign.

He directed the local bodies to do regular fogging and the district administration to continuously monitor the seasonal diseases.

State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the ''Dengue-free Rajasthan'' campaign is being run in the state till November 3.

''Rapid response team has been constituted for effective control of seasonal diseases. Along with this, 24-hour control rooms have been set up in all the districts. Effective monitoring is being done at the district level regarding seasonal diseases,'' Sharma elaborated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021