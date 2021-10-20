Left Menu

Kuwait lifts COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated people, says PM

Kuwait has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated people, its prime minister, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, told a news conference on Wednesday. He did not give further details during the televised event.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:54 IST
Kuwait lifts COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated people, says PM
File Photo
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait has lifted all COVID-19 restrictions for vaccinated people, its prime minister, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, told a news conference on Wednesday.

He did not give further details during the televised event. Kuwait airport will resume operating at full capacity from Oct. 24, the cabinet spokesman told the same news conference.

The Gulf country has been witnessing a gradual return to normal life as daily cases of coronavirus have steadily declined. The latest easing includes permitting the holding of conferences, weddings and other social events, provided that attendance is limited to those who have been vaccinated.

Wearing masks remains mandatory in public places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021