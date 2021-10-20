UK reports almost 50,000 new COVID cases, 179 deaths

Britain reported 49,139 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 179 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The number of new cases has been rising rapidly, with infections in the last seven days up 17% compared to the week before.

