UK reports almost 50,000 new COVID cases, 179 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 20:37 IST
Britain reported 49,139 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 179 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.
The number of new cases has been rising rapidly, with infections in the last seven days up 17% compared to the week before.
