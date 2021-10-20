41% of LatAm and Caribbean residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 -PAHO

Forty-one percent of people across Latin America and the Caribbean have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Still, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a news conference that the coverage has not been evenly distributed across all countries in the region, and called for public health measures to be maintained and prioritized.

