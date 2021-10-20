Italy reports 33 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 3,702 new cases
Italy reported 33 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, down from 70 the previous day, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,702 from 2,697. Italy has registered 131,688 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the outbreak in February last year. It has the second highest toll in Europe behind Britain, and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 4.73 million cases to date.
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,464 on Wednesday, up from 2,423 a day earlier. There were 25 new admissions to intensive care, down from 27 on Tuesday. The total number of patients in intensive care with COVID-19 remained at 355.
Some 485,613 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 662,000, the health ministry said.
