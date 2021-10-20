Left Menu

UK heading into winter with high COVID cases, says health chief

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:11 IST
UK heading into winter with high COVID cases, says health chief
Britain's daily numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths are high and moving in the wrong direction as winter approaches, Jenny Harries, head of the UK Health Security Agency, said on Wednesday.

"We are kicking off winter at a really high level of cases," Harries told a news conference.

Speaking specifically about the daily number of deaths, which has risen markedly in recent days, Harries said: "Again, these are moving in the wrong direction."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

