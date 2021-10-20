UK hospitals not currently facing unsustainable strain - minister

Britain's hospitals are not currently facing unsustainable pressure as hospitalisations from COVID-19 rise, health minister Sajid Javid said on Wednesday, adding that the government would act if that situation changed. Doctors and health groups have warned that measures should be introduced now to ease pressure on the National Health Service (NHS).

"We don't believe that the pressures that currently faced by the NHS are unsustainable. Don't get me wrong, there are huge pressures ... But at this point, we don't believe they're unsustainable," Javid said at a news conference. "We will absolutely keep it under review. If we feel, at any point it's becoming unsustainable, then... we won't hesitate to act."

