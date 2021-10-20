Left Menu

Chhattisgarh records 34 COVID-19 cases, one death

No fresh cases were reported in 16 districts.With 21,875 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 1,34,58,035.Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows Positive cases 10,05,735, New cases 34, Death toll 13,571, Recovered 9,91,979, Active cases 185, Total tests 1,34,58,035.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:38 IST
Chhattisgarh on Wednesday recorded 34 new coronavirus cases which took its infection tally to 10,05,735, a health department official said.

With one patient dying, the death toll reached 13,571, he added.

The recovery count reached 9,91,979 after 17 people were discharged from hospitals and 19 completed home isolation during the day.

There are 185 active cases in the state now.

Durg district recorded seven new cases, Janjgir-Champa district recorded five, Raigarh district four cases. Raipur recorded three new cases and Korba reported two new cases, among other districts. No fresh cases were reported in 16 districts.

With 21,875 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state went up to 1,34,58,035.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,735, New cases 34, Death toll 13,571, Recovered 9,91,979, Active cases 185, Total tests 1,34,58,035.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

