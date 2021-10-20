Left Menu

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19 extended for 180 days

The Central government on Wednesday extended the duration of 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), an insurance scheme for health care workers fighting COVID-19, for a further period of 180 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:46 IST
Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19 extended for 180 days
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government on Wednesday extended the duration of 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), an insurance scheme for health care workers fighting COVID-19, for a further period of 180 days, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the ministry, the insurance policy has been extended so as to continue to provide the safety net to the dependents of health workers who are deputed to take care of COVID-19 patients.

As per the ministry, PMGKP was launched on March 30, 2020, to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 Lakh to 22.12 lakh health care providers including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and may be at risk of being impacted by this. It further stated that since the Covid-19 pandemic has still not abated and deaths of health workers deployed for COVID related duties are still being reported from different states, Union Territories, accordingly, the insurance policy has been extended.

So far, 1351 claims have been paid under the scheme. Further, on account of the unprecedented situation, private hospital staff retired, wage, outsourced staff requisitioned by states, central hospitals of central, states, Union Territories, AIIMS and Institute of National Importance (INI)/, hospitals of Central Ministries specifically drafted for the care of COVID-19 patients are also covered under the PMGKP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021