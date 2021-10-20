Undertrial prisoner dies in Kota hospital, probe underway

A 27-year-old undertrial inmate, who was lodged in Kota Central Jail as an accused in a dowry death case for nearly three years, died on Wednesday at MBS hospital here, police said.

The deceased prisoner was identified as Dharmraj (27), a resident of Kaithun area of Kota district.

The man was suffering from haemorrhage and a form of skin disease for a long time and had been regularly visiting MBS hospital for medical care from October 12 and was scheduled to visit the hospital on Thursday, Superintendent of Kota Central Jail Suman Maliwal said.

As his health deteriorated on Wednesday afternoon, Dharmraj was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to death at 5.15 pm, she said.

According to doctors who treated the inmate, his haemorrhage was not in such a severe condition that could lead to his death. However, the exact cause of the death can only be ascertained after a post-mortem, she further said.

The body was placed in the mortuary for conducting the post-mortem on Thursday. Further proceedings in the matter are underway, she added.

The deceased was an undertrial related to a dowry death and had been lodged in Kota Central Jail since December 2018, Maliwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)