British health minister Sajid Javid resisted calls from doctors for a return of restrictions to halt a rising wave of COVID-19 infections, but gave a stark warning they would be brought back if people did not take up vaccination offers. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Britain said it had secured deals for two COVID-19 antivirals, one developed by Merck and the other by Pfizer. * Russia will shut workplaces for a week, Latvia has gone back into lockdown for a month and Romanian funeral homes are running out of coffins as vaccine-sceptic countries across ex-communist Eastern Europe face record-setting disease and deaths.

* Poland is facing an explosion of cases that may require drastic action, after more than 5,000 daily new infections were reported for the first time since May. * Serbia will make a COVID-19 "health pass" mandatory for access to restaurants, cafes and bars in the evenings.

AMERICAS * New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all city employees to show proof of inoculation against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, drawing criticism from a police union which vowed to fight the mandate in court.

* Countries should grant entry to vaccinated travelers regardless of which shot they received to prevent discrimination and facilitate business, a top official of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said. * The Biden administration outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Singapore will extend its social restrictions for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system.

* China reported a fourth day of new, locally transmitted cases in a handful of cities across the country, spurring local governments to double down on efforts to track potential carriers amid the zero-tolerance policy. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Kuwait has lifted all restrictions for vaccinated people, the Gulf country's prime minister told a news conference. * Kenya lifted a nationwide curfew that has been in place since March 2020.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. FDA is expected to soon recommend that persons 40 and older receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot, CNN reported.

* The Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations among those aged 12 to 18, according to an analysis released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. * Sanofi's flu vaccine can be safely given along with Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the French drugmaker said, citing study data.

* Children who contract a mild case of COVID-19 may not develop antibodies to the virus afterward, a study from Australia suggests. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Stock indexes rose globally on Wednesday as more companies reported earnings that beat analysts' expectations, while the U.S. dollar dipped. * U.S. online holiday spending is expected to grow at its slowest pace in at least eight years.

(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Maju Samuel)

