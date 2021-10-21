FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* Kenya lifted a nationwide curfew that has been in place since March 2020. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. FDA is expected to soon recommend that persons 40 and older receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot, CNN reported. * The Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations among those aged 12 to 18, according to an analysis released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
British health minister Sajid Javid resisted calls from doctors for a return of restrictions to halt a rising wave of COVID-19 infections, but gave a stark warning they would be brought back if people did not take up vaccination offers. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE
* Britain said it had secured deals for two COVID-19 antivirals, one developed by Merck and the other by Pfizer. * Russia will shut workplaces for a week, Latvia has gone back into lockdown for a month and Romanian funeral homes are running out of coffins as vaccine-sceptic countries across ex-communist Eastern Europe face record-setting disease and deaths.
* Poland is facing an explosion of cases that may require drastic action, after more than 5,000 daily new infections were reported for the first time since May. * Serbia will make a COVID-19 "health pass" mandatory for access to restaurants, cafes and bars in the evenings.
AMERICAS * New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered all city employees to show proof of inoculation against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, drawing criticism from a police union which vowed to fight the mandate in court.
* Countries should grant entry to vaccinated travelers regardless of which shot they received to prevent discrimination and facilitate business, a top official of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said. * The Biden administration outlined its plan to vaccinate millions of U.S. children ages 5 to 11 as soon as the COVID-19 shot is authorized for them.
ASIA-PACIFIC * Singapore will extend its social restrictions for around a month in order to ease the pressure on the healthcare system.
* China reported a fourth day of new, locally transmitted cases in a handful of cities across the country, spurring local governments to double down on efforts to track potential carriers amid the zero-tolerance policy. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* Kuwait has lifted all restrictions for vaccinated people, the Gulf country's prime minister told a news conference. * Kenya lifted a nationwide curfew that has been in place since March 2020.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The U.S. FDA is expected to soon recommend that persons 40 and older receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot, CNN reported.
* The Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine was 93% effective in preventing hospitalizations among those aged 12 to 18, according to an analysis released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. * Sanofi's flu vaccine can be safely given along with Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, the French drugmaker said, citing study data.
* Children who contract a mild case of COVID-19 may not develop antibodies to the virus afterward, a study from Australia suggests. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Stock indexes rose globally on Wednesday as more companies reported earnings that beat analysts' expectations, while the U.S. dollar dipped. * U.S. online holiday spending is expected to grow at its slowest pace in at least eight years.
(Compiled by Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Maju Samuel)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)