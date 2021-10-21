Health News Roundup: Britain secures COVID-19 antivirals from Merck and Pfizer; U.S. says delivering on vaccine pledge to Asia key to Quad credibility and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. administers 410.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 410,189,737 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 496,915,265 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 409,438,987 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Oct. 19 out of 495,844,635 doses delivered.

Sanofi says its flu vaccine can be co-administered with Moderna's COVID-19 shot

Sanofi SA's flu vaccine can be safely given along with Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, the French drugmaker said on Wednesday, citing study data. The study supports the current recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that flu and COVID-19 vaccines can be given simultaneously. The data was reported in slides set to be presented later to a panel of CDC advisers.

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Russia will shut workplaces for a week, Latvia has gone back into lockdown for a month and Romanian funeral homes are running out of coffins as vaccine-sceptic countries across ex-communist Eastern Europe face record-setting disease and deaths. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

Britain secures COVID-19 antivirals from Merck and Pfizer

Britain said on Wednesday it had secured deals for two COVID-19 antivirals, one developed by Merck and the other by Pfizer, which it said could be used to treat patients by the end of the year if regulatory approval is granted. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has removed almost all COVID-19 restrictions and is relying on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to try and withstand winter pressures on hospitals given high case numbers of more than 40,000 new infections a day.

U.S. says delivering on vaccine pledge to Asia key to Quad credibility

Delivering on a pledge to supply COVID-19 vaccine doses to Southeast Asia is critical to the credibility of the Quad group of countries, which made the commitment in March, a senior White House official said on Wednesday. A plan reached by the grouping of Australia, India, Japan and the United States to supply a billion COVID-19 shots across Asia by the end of 2022 stalled after India, the world's largest vaccine producer, banned exports in April amid a massive COVID outbreak at home.

Children with mild COVID-19 may not develop antibodies; oral vaccine booster shows promise in monkey study

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review. Children with mild COVID-19 may lack antibodies afterward

Lockdowns, record COVID-19 deaths hit Russia, Eastern Europe as region spurns vaccines

Russia will shut workplaces for a week, Latvia went back into lockdown for a month and Romanian funeral homes are running out of coffins, as vaccine-sceptic countries across ex-communist Eastern Europe face record-setting disease and deaths. Russia, which boasted of developing one of the earliest COVID-19 vaccines, has been unable to persuade large swathes of the population to take it, and is now facing its highest daily death rates of the pandemic.

Restricting travel over vaccine type could be discrimination, PAHO warns

Countries should grant entry to vaccinated travelers regardless of which shot they received to prevent discrimination and facilitate business, a top official of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. With vaccination rates on the rise, countries are facing fresh questions about how to contain the spread of COVID-19 while easing pandemic travel restrictions.

No need for Plan B yet, as UK COVID cases and hospitalisations rise

Britain's health minister Sajid Javid on Wednesday resisted calls from doctors for a return of restrictions to halt a rising wave of COVID-19 infections, but gave a stark warning they would be brought back if people did not take up vaccination offers. Britain reported 223 new deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since March, and cases are the highest in Europe, with nearly 50,000 new infections reported on Wednesday.

Only very old and sick die of COVID if vaccinated, Italian study shows

People vaccinated against COVID-19 are highly unlikely to die of the disease unless very old and already badly ill before getting it, a study in Italy showed on Wednesday. The study by the national Health Institute (ISS), contained in a regular ISS report on COVID-19 deaths, shows the average age of people who died despite being vaccinated was 85. On average they had five underlying illnesses.

