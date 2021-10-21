Left Menu

Administration of ZyCoV-D vaccine requires special training; awaiting NTAGI's final advice: Dr VK Paul

Zydus Cadila's vaccine - ZyCoV-D is the first indigenously manufactured needle-free Covid-19 vaccine which is approved for children aged above 12 for emergency use in the country. Earlier, the Subject Experts Committee (SEC) has also recommended the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use in Children.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 10:10 IST
Member-Health, NITI Aayog, Dr VK Paul (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Shalini Bhardwaj Zydus Cadila's vaccine - ZyCoV-D is the first indigenously manufactured needle-free Covid-19 vaccine which is approved for children aged above 12 for emergency use in the country. Earlier, the Subject Experts Committee (SEC) has also recommended the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use in Children.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr. VK Paul, Member(Health), Niti Aayog said the ZyCoV-D vaccine administration requires special training. "So it is a vaccine and is known by the name ZyCoV-D, the DNA vaccine, which is a three-dose vaccine. It is now licensed for children ages above 12 years. It is an extremely safe, homegrown vaccine made with funding from the DBT, etc. So it's a very special vaccine. This is an achievement of India and the industry is very proud of this vaccine," said Dr. Paul.

Further explaining the ZyCoV-D vaccine application, he said, "As you know, this is a slightly different vaccine in the sense that it is not given through a syringe or needle. It is given through an applicator or a jet that impinges on the skin and the vaccine gets deposited just below the skin." Talking about its doses he said, "Two doses are given as the first dose and then you repeat and repeat. So it's somewhat different and the important aspect is training, which is important for the team, state-level, and sub-state level, that is one. Secondly, use an applicator and not a syringe. Provision and training to use the application are going on."

Giving insights on its current situation and how to incorporate it into the national program," Dr. Paul said, "We are waiting for National Technical Advisory Group on immunizations (NTAGI) final advice on what is the best use of the stockpile, that is available to us to the tune of about three crore doses." "What is the best way to use it, should we use it for children. Should we use it for adults? They know the technicality, scientific specialty-specific characteristics of this vaccine. We look forward to the decision, work is in progress, but we are, we are moving forward for incorporating this vaccine into our national program," he added.

