PM Modi visits RML hospital as India's vaccination programme crosses landmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here as the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone.

Modi interacted with hospital officials and was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The prime minister has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.

