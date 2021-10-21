PM Modi visits RML hospital as India's vaccination programme crosses landmark
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 10:16 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 10:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here as the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone.
Modi interacted with hospital officials and was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The prime minister has frequently lauded health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Mansukh Mandaviya
Advertisement