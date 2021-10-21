Ukraine's new daily coronavirus cases, deaths hit record

Ukraine registered a record daily high of new coronavirus infections and related deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Ministry data showed 22,415 new cases over the past 24 hours, exceeding the previous high of 20,341 on April 3.

There were also 546 new deaths, surpassing the Oct. 19 record of 538.

