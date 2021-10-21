Left Menu

The country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.Speaking via video conferencing after inaugurating the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute NCI on the Jhajjar Campus of New Delhi AIIMS, Modi said, This day of October 21, 2021, has been recorded in history.

Country now has strong 'protective shield' of 100 crore vaccine doses against pandemic: PM
The country now has a strong ''protective shield'' of 100 crore vaccine doses to combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination program against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.

Speaking via video conferencing after inaugurating the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on the Jhajjar Campus of New Delhi AIIMS, Modi said, ''This day of October 21, 2021, has been recorded in history. India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine doses mark sometime back.'' ''To combat the biggest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to India, every citizen of India,'' the prime minister said.

Modi also expressed gratitude to all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation, and health sector professionals engaged in administering the vaccines.

On the inauguration of the Vishram Sadan, Modi said the Infosys Foundation has constructed the building of Vishram Sadan, while the cost of land and electricity, and water has been provided by AIIMS Jhajjar.

''I express my gratitude to AIIMS Management and Sudha Murthy Ji's team for this service,'' he said.

India's corporate sector, private sector, and social organizations have continuously contributed to strengthening the health services of the country, the prime minister noted.

The private sector will have a key role in our efforts to have at least one medical college in every district, Modi said.

The 806-bed Vishram Sadan has been constructed by the Infosys Foundation as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

It is aimed at providing air-conditioned accommodation to the attendants of cancer patients, who often have to stay in hospitals for a long duration, the PMO had said in a statement.

Built at the cost of about Rs 93 crore, it is located close to the hospital and OPD Blocks of the NCI.

Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy attended the inauguration, conducted via video conferencing.

