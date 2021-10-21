Total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crosses 100-crore

India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination program against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.

Hailing the vaccination landmark as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise, and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has scripted history.

The prime minister also visited the vaccination center at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the milestone was achieved and interacted with hospital officials, staff, and some of the beneficiaries.

He was accompanied by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. In a tweet, Mandaviya congratulated the country on achieving the feat and said it was the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi, whom he described as a visionary.

Congratulating the country on the vaccination landmark, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO, South-East Asia, said it was not possible without strong political leadership.

''Huge congratulations to India for marking yet another milestone- a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. This extraordinary feat in a short span was not possible without strong leadership, inter-sectoral convergence, dedicated efforts of the entire health and frontline workforce and the people themselves,'' she said.

India's progress must be viewed in the context of the country's commendable commitment and efforts to ensure that these life-saving vaccines are accessible globally, she said.

According to official sources, over 75 percent of India's all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 percent has received both doses of the vaccine.

The UNICEF India also congratulated the Government of India on reaching the milestone while welcoming strides that India has made in recent months to ramp up vaccinations. "This is a tremendous achievement, given the logistical complexity of administering 1 billion doses in less than a year, in a country as vast and diverse as India. As Indian families recover from the recent devastating COVID-19 wave, for many this milestone means hope,'' UNICEF India said.

"Over the last few months, we have seen health workers working round-the-clock to accelerate vaccination coverage in every part of the country. Many traveled across difficult terrains to vaccinate people, including in the most remote and hard-to-reach areas. We salute the commitment and hard work of every one of these health workers. Without them, and the dedication of the scientists, doctors, manufacturers, policymakers and health managers, we would not have been able to achieve this milestone,'' it added.

The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Mandaviya had on Wednesday appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the historic vaccination journey of India.

A series of events have been lined up to mark the milestone including the launch of a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort. To mark the completion of administering of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the largest khadi tricolor in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, will be displayed at the Red Fort on Thursday, official sources said.

The same tricolor with dimensions 225 feet by 150 feet was unfurled on Gandhi Jayanti in Leh.

The Archaeological Survey of India will light up 100 of its heritage monuments in colors of the tricolor to mark the milestone which will be a tribute to health professionals, frontline workers, scientists, vaccine manufacturers, and the citizens of the country who bravely fought the pandemic.

SpiceJet will unveil a special livery at the Delhi airport to celebrate the 100 crore vaccine milestone. The health minister, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh will be present on the occasion.

Mandaviya had earlier said that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros, and at railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses.

''After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19,'' Mandaviya had earlier said. India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)