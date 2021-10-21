Left Menu

Corporate, private sectors have continuously contributed to strengthening health services: PM Modi

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 12:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the inauguration of Infosys Foundation made Vishram Sadan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India's corporate sector, private sector and social organizations have continuously contributed to strengthening the healthcare services of the country. "India's corporate sector, private sector and social organizations have continuously contributed to strengthening the health services of the country. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is also a great example of this," said PM Modi, while addressing at the launch event of Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan.

He said, "When the patient gets free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, then an act of service is accomplished. It is this service motive that has made the government take steps to reduce the prices of about 400 cancer medicines." The Prime Minister further praised the Infosys Foundation for constructing the building of Vishram Sadan and AIIMS Jhajjar for providing the land, electricity and water.

He expressed his gratitude to the AIIMS management and Sudha Murthy's team for this service. "Today in AIIMS Jhajjar, patients coming for cancer treatment has got a great convenience. This Vishram Sadan, built in the National Cancer Institute, will reduce the worries of patients and their relatives," he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude to all the vaccine manufacturing companies of the country, workers engaged in vaccine transportation, health sector professionals engaged in vaccine development. "Today is a historic day as India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine dose mark. To counter the largest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to India and its citizens," he added.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murthy, were also present on the occasion. The 806 bedded Vishram Sadan, is a part of Infosys' Corporate Social Responsibility, to provide air-conditioned accommodation facilities to the accompanying attendants of the Cancer Patients, who often have to stay in hospitals for a longer duration, as per the press note released by the Prime Minister's Office.

"It has been constructed by the Foundation at a cost of about Rs 93 crore. It is located in close proximity to the hospital & OPD Blocks of NCI," the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

