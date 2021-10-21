Left Menu

Symbol of India's potential on world stage: BJP on Covid vaccination landmark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 12:54 IST
Symbol of India's potential on world stage: BJP on Covid vaccination landmark
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Thursday hailed the milestone of the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing 100 crore and termed it as an ''unprecedented achievement''.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

''India has achieved the target of 100 crore Covid vaccinations in less than 10 months, showing amazing potential during tough times.

''This is an unprecedented achievement in the field of health as well as a symbol of India's potential on the world stage,'' said BJP president JP Nadda in a tweet with the hashtag ''Vaccine Century''.

Home Minister Amit Shah too tweeted on the achievement with the same hashtag congratulating the nation for the ''historic achievement''.

''I thank all the scientists, researchers, and health workers who have overcome innumerable challenges and contributed towards overcoming this Mahayagya,'' said Shah also congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his determination to ensure the safety and security of everyone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021