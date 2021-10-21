Symbol of India's potential on world stage: BJP on Covid vaccination landmark

The BJP on Thursday hailed the milestone of the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassing 100 crore and termed it as an ''unprecedented achievement''.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to cross the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

''India has achieved the target of 100 crore Covid vaccinations in less than 10 months, showing amazing potential during tough times.

''This is an unprecedented achievement in the field of health as well as a symbol of India's potential on the world stage,'' said BJP president JP Nadda in a tweet with the hashtag ''Vaccine Century''.

Home Minister Amit Shah too tweeted on the achievement with the same hashtag congratulating the nation for the ''historic achievement''.

''I thank all the scientists, researchers, and health workers who have overcome innumerable challenges and contributed towards overcoming this Mahayagya,'' said Shah also congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his determination to ensure the safety and security of everyone.

