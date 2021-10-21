K'taka CM Bommai, others celebrate one billion COVID vaccines, greet PM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his ministerial colleagues including Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi joined a million others to celebrate the one billion novel coronavirus vaccinations achieved in the country on October 21.

Besides greeting the frontline workers and volunteers, they also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the milestone.

''It's an achievement that is sure to inspire the world. India has administered 100 crore vaccine doses and this mammoth feat has been accomplished with the unified efforts of our health ministry,'' Bommai tweeted.

''The volunteers and above all our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji who has ensured India fights the pandemic in the bravest way possible,'' he tweeted.

Sudhakar in his tweet said, ''India's #VaccineCentury could not have been possible without PM @narendramodi Ji's entrepreneurial spirit and unrelenting determination. From research to regulatory approvals, from streamlining cold storage facilities to building Cowin, @PMOIndia's leadership has been inspiring.'' Pralhad Joshi, who holds a coal and mines portfolio, too celebrated the moment by calling it a stupendous feat.

He tweeted, ''India Shows To The World How Vaccination Is Done! Thanks, PM @NarendraModi Ji for galvanizing the entire nation to fight against the Covid pandemic. 100 crore vaccine doses are a stupendous feat. We also thank our healthcare workers for their sustained efforts. #VaccineCentury.'' Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too lauded Modi for this achievement.

''India administers 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. This is a historic milestone in the fight against the global pandemic. Kudos to PM @narendramodi leadership and congratulations to all our health warriors for their relentless efforts to inoculate a Billion Indians,'' the BJP stalwart said.

