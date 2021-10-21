Left Menu

K'taka CM Bommai, others celebrate one billion COVID vaccines, greet PM

India has administered 100 crore vaccine doses and this mammoth feat has been accomplished with the unified efforts of our health ministry, Bommai tweeted.The volunteers and above all our Honble Prime Minister Shri narendramodi ji who has ensured India fights the pandemic in the bravest way possible, he tweeted.Sudhakar in his tweet said, Indias VaccineCentury could not have been possible without PM narendramodi Jis entrepreneurial spirit and unrelenting determination.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-10-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 12:58 IST
K'taka CM Bommai, others celebrate one billion COVID vaccines, greet PM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his ministerial colleagues including Karnataka Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi joined a million others to celebrate the one billion novel coronavirus vaccinations achieved in the country on October 21.

Besides greeting the frontline workers and volunteers, they also greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the milestone.

''It's an achievement that is sure to inspire the world. India has administered 100 crore vaccine doses and this mammoth feat has been accomplished with the unified efforts of our health ministry,'' Bommai tweeted.

''The volunteers and above all our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji who has ensured India fights the pandemic in the bravest way possible,'' he tweeted.

Sudhakar in his tweet said, ''India's #VaccineCentury could not have been possible without PM @narendramodi Ji's entrepreneurial spirit and unrelenting determination. From research to regulatory approvals, from streamlining cold storage facilities to building Cowin, @PMOIndia's leadership has been inspiring.'' Pralhad Joshi, who holds a coal and mines portfolio, too celebrated the moment by calling it a stupendous feat.

He tweeted, ''India Shows To The World How Vaccination Is Done! Thanks, PM @NarendraModi Ji for galvanizing the entire nation to fight against the Covid pandemic. 100 crore vaccine doses are a stupendous feat. We also thank our healthcare workers for their sustained efforts. #VaccineCentury.'' Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa too lauded Modi for this achievement.

''India administers 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. This is a historic milestone in the fight against the global pandemic. Kudos to PM @narendramodi leadership and congratulations to all our health warriors for their relentless efforts to inoculate a Billion Indians,'' the BJP stalwart said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021