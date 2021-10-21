Left Menu

100-cr milestone achieved through made-in-India vaccines: COVID Task Force chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 13:04 IST
As the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 100-crore milestone, COVID Task Force chief V K Paul said on Thursday said this is a remarkable feat and has been achieved through the vaccines which have been manufactured in India.

Paul, also a Niti Aayog member, further said that this is an unusual feat and has been achieved in the short period of just nine months of our programme.

''Today, India has achieved a landmark milestone. One hundred crore doses, 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in our nation,'' he told PTI.

''What is even more remarkable is that this has been achieved through the vaccines which have been manufactured in India,'' he added.

Paul, who has been playing a key role in the government's efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic further said, going forward, there is need to ensure that those adults who are eligible for vaccine, must receive their first dose and these are 25 per cent of our adult population.

''We must ensure individuals whose second dose of vaccine is due, may please take the dose. Without second dose, immunisation is not complete, you are not fully protected.

''India is not fully protected till complete immunisation is achieved of all adult individuals of our nation,'' he emphasised.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday.

