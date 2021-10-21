HM Shah congratulates country on vaccination milestone

As the total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed the 100-crore milestone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the ''historic and proud moment'' has reacquainted the world with the immense potential of new India.

He credited the creation of the record to the ''visionary leadership and constant encouragement'' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Today, India has achieved the target of administering over 100 crore coronavirus vaccines...this record has reacquainted the world with the immense potential of new India,'' he said in a tweet while congratulating the entire nation on the historic achievement.

''I thank all scientists, researchers, and health workers who have contributed in this 'mahayagya' by overcoming many challenges and congratulate Modi ji who is determined for the safety and health of every person,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)