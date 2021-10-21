Russia reports record daily COVID cases and deaths
Russia on Thursday reported a record 1,036 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours as well as 36,339 new infections, a surge that has seen some health restrictions reinstated.
Moscow's mayor announced four months of stay-home restrictions for unvaccinated over-60s and the government approved a week-long workplace shutdown to cope with fast-rising cases that the Kremlin has blamed on a slow vaccination campaign.
