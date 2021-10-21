Left Menu

Moscow to reintroduce lockdown measures from Oct. 28 to combat COVID-19 case surge

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-10-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 15:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Moscow will reintroduce lockdown measures from Oct. 28 to combat surging COVID-19 cases, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Thursday, with all shops, bars and restaurants due to close, except those selling essential goods, such as supermarkets and pharmacies. President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday approved a nationwide week-long workplace shutdown from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7 and said regional leaders could introduce other measures at their discretion.

Russia reported a record daily high of both coronavirus-related deaths and new COVID-19 infections on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

