100 cr Covid vaccinations: Delhi BJP leaders felicitate health workers, distribute laddus

As India achieved the milestone of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday, Delhi BJP leaders celebrated by felicitating healthcare and frontline workers and distributing sweets.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta visited a vaccination center at Majnu Ka Tila to felicitate health and frontline workers there, while North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari felicitated the staff and frontline workers at Chandiwala Hospital in Shahdara.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma distributed 100 kg of laddus to passersby outside his residence at Windsor Place to celebrate the feat.

All Delhi BJP MPs, MLAs, senior party office-bearers, including party unit in charge Baijayant Panda, Dushyant Gautam, Alka Gurjar, Harsh Vardhan, Ranvir Singh Bidhuri, participated in programs held at various places in the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 100-crore mark on Thursday, according to the government.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to Union health ministry data.

The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

According to official sources, around 75 percent of India's entire eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 percent has received both doses of the vaccine.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and it was gradually opened to all above the age of 18 from May 1.

