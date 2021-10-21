Left Menu

100 cr Covid vaccinations: Delhi BJP leaders felicitate health workers, distribute laddus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 15:09 IST
100 cr Covid vaccinations: Delhi BJP leaders felicitate health workers, distribute laddus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India achieved the milestone of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday, Delhi BJP leaders celebrated by felicitating healthcare and frontline workers and distributing sweets.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta visited a vaccination center at Majnu Ka Tila to felicitate health and frontline workers there, while North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari felicitated the staff and frontline workers at Chandiwala Hospital in Shahdara.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma distributed 100 kg of laddus to passersby outside his residence at Windsor Place to celebrate the feat.

All Delhi BJP MPs, MLAs, senior party office-bearers, including party unit in charge Baijayant Panda, Dushyant Gautam, Alka Gurjar, Harsh Vardhan, Ranvir Singh Bidhuri, participated in programs held at various places in the national capital.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 100-crore mark on Thursday, according to the government.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to Union health ministry data.

The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

According to official sources, around 75 percent of India's entire eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 percent has received both doses of the vaccine.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and it was gradually opened to all above the age of 18 from May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021