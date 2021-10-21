Left Menu

Bilaspur railway station makes announcement on India achieving 100-crore COVID vaccinations

As India scripted history by achieving 100-crore COVID vaccinations on Thursday, wishes poured in from different quarters.

ANI | Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 21-10-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 17:29 IST
As India scripted history by achieving 100-crore COVID vaccinations on Thursday, wishes poured in from different quarters. Bilaspur Railway staff wished citizens for achieving this unique milestone in the shortest time span.

While announcing the achievement on the loudspeaker at the station, the announcer said, "Today India has achieved landmark milestone of 100-crore COVID vaccine doses. This is the world's largest and fastest vaccination drive. This is the momentous occasion and proud moment for the country." The announcer added, "On this occasion, we would like to felicitate all the Corona warriors, sanitation workers, police personnel, doctors, etc. who helped the country to face the pandemic effectively."

In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

