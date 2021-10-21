Health News Roundup: Parts of northern China brace for more COVID-19 lockdowns and curbs; Kremlin says technological differences with EMA on Russia's Sputnik V certification and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Parts of northern China brace for more COVID-19 lockdowns and curbs

Parts of northern China are bracing for more COVID-19 curbs as a wave of cases raises concerns of a broader outbreak, with three areas enforcing lockdowns, some schools halting classes, and an aerospace firm delaying work on a rocket project. China reported 13 new domestically transmitted cases for Oct. 20, bringing the total number since Oct. 16 to 42, data from the National Health Commission (NHC) showed on Thursday.

Kremlin says technological differences with EMA on Russia's Sputnik V certification

The Kremlin on Thursday said there were technological differences between Moscow and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) regarding the completeness of paperwork submitted for the certification of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The EU drug regulator is unlikely to decide whether to approve Sputnik V until at least the first quarter of 2022 because some data needed for the review was still missing, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Moscow to reintroduce lockdown measures as COVID deaths soar

EU drug regulator to announce results of Moderna booster shot review next week

The European Union drug regulator expects to announce the results of its review of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine and start a rolling review of Merck's antiviral drug molnupiravir next week, a senior official said on Thursday. Marco Cavaleri, head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy for the European Medicines Agency (EMA), said in a briefing the results of the Moderna boost shot would be announced on Oct. 25.

India celebrates 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses with song and dance

India celebrated the milestone of administering 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday, with the government promoting the achievement in song and video even as a recent drop in inoculations worries healthcare providers. After a slow beginning in the middle of January, India's immunisation campaign has covered three-quarters of its 944 million adults with at least one dose but only 31% with two. The government wants all adults to get vaccinated this year.

Exclusive-EU decision on Russia's Sputnik V shot 'impossible' this year - source

The EU drug regulator is unlikely to decide whether to approve Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine until at least the first quarter of 2022 because some data needed for the review is still missing, a source with knowledge of the matter said. "An EMA decision by the end of the year is now absolutely impossible," the source said, referring to the European Medicines Agency.

UK adds nerve disorder as rare side-effect of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The UK drug regulator added an extremely rare nerve-damaging disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), as a very rare side effect of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, updates on the agency's website showed on Thursday. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency's (MHRA) decision comes after the European medicines agency added GBS as a possible side-effect last month.

Sweden extends pause of Moderna COVID vaccine for younger age groups

Sweden has extended the pause of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 30 and younger due to rare heart-related side-effects, the public health agency said on Thursday. The health agency said earlier in October that data pointed to an increase of myocarditis and pericarditis among youths and young adults vaccinated with Moderna vaccine Spikevax, and paused the use for all born 1991 or later.

Pfizer vaccine very effective against Delta variant in adolescents in Israel - study

The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective at preventing infection and symptomatic disease from the Delta variant among 12- to 18-year-olds, research conducted in Israel shows. The findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, will likely provide further reassurance the shot is effective against the variant among younger people as the U.S. drug watchdog considers authorising use of the vaccine on children as young as five.

Pfizer, BioNTech report high efficacy of COVID-19 booster shot in study

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE on Thursday said data from a Phase III trial demonstrated high efficacy of a booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine against the virus, including the Delta variant. They said a trial of 10,000 participants aged 16 or older showed 95.6% effectiveness against the diseases, during a period when the Delta strain was prevalent.

