UK PM says sticking with current plan for COVID-19 despite high case numbers
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:29 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is sticking with its current plan for managing COVID-19 said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, adding that although infection numbers are high they are within the levels forecast by scientific advisers.
"The numbers of infections are high but we're within the parameters of what the predictions were," he told UK reporters on Thursday. "So we're sticking with our plan."
