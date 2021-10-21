Left Menu

Thailand to allow quarantine-free travel from 46 countries, PM says

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:37 IST
Thailand will allow visitors from 46 countries vaccinated against COVID-19 to forgo quarantine from next month, up from 10 previously announced, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Thursday.

The Southeast Asian country is poised to introduce https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-prepares-airports-quarantine-free-travellers-2021-10-20 the new quarantine-free travel arrangements on Nov. 1 as it seeks to revive its vital tourism industry. Last week, Prayuth said that at least 10 countries, including Britain, Singapore, Germany, China and the United States, would be exempt from quarantine.

He did not name the extra countries in a Facebook post on Thursday but said the visitors could skip mandatory quarantine providing they arrive via air, have been fully vaccinated and have a document to show they are virus-free.

