Over 6.10 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in Rajasthan: Minister

More than 6.10 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Rajasthan, the state's Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday.

He said that the state has so far administered 4.21 crore first doses and 1.89 crore second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

''The vaccination drive will be given further pace for cent percent inoculation of the targeted group. The department is also fully prepared for the vaccination of people aged less than 17 years,'' he said.

Sharma said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently directed healthcare officials to speed up the vaccination drive.

''It would be our effort that vaccination is done in a time-bound manner and at a fast pace so that we can easily cover the targeted group,” he added.

Sharma said that the state government has made all the arrangements to prevent seasonal diseases and a third wave of COVID-19.

The health minister said infrastructure at all medical institutions in the state is being strengthened to prevent seasonal diseases.

