Left Menu

Over 6.10 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in Rajasthan: Minister

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:48 IST
Over 6.10 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in Rajasthan: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

More than 6.10 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered in Rajasthan, the state's Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Thursday.

He said that the state has so far administered 4.21 crore first doses and 1.89 crore second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

''The vaccination drive will be given further pace for cent percent inoculation of the targeted group. The department is also fully prepared for the vaccination of people aged less than 17 years,'' he said.

Sharma said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had recently directed healthcare officials to speed up the vaccination drive.

''It would be our effort that vaccination is done in a time-bound manner and at a fast pace so that we can easily cover the targeted group,” he added.

Sharma said that the state government has made all the arrangements to prevent seasonal diseases and a third wave of COVID-19.

The health minister said infrastructure at all medical institutions in the state is being strengthened to prevent seasonal diseases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021