100 cr Covid vaccinations: Delhi BJP leaders felicitate health workers, distribute laddus

As India achieved the milestone of administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Thursday, Delhi BJP leaders celebrated by felicitating healthcare and frontline workers, distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta visited a vaccination centre at Majnu Ka Tila to felicitate health and frontline workers there, while North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari felicitated the staff and frontline workers at Chandiwala Hospital in Shahdara.

''It's a historic moment for the country,'' Gupta said, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, doctors, health workers and scientists for making the country's vaccination drive successful.

Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta also felicitated the staff and health workers at a vaccination centre in Prashant Vihar and cut a cake to celebrate the feat.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma distributed 100 kg of laddus to passersby outside his residence at Windsor Place.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri celebrated by bursting firecrackers with party workers at the Tughlaqabad Fort that was specially lit up to mark the milestone in the country's vaccination programme against COVID-19.

All Delhi BJP MPs, MLAs, senior party office-bearers, including party unit incharge Baijayant Panda, Dushyant Gautam, Alka Gurjar, Harsh Vardhan, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, participated in programmes held at various places in the national capital.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 100-crore mark on Thursday, according to the government.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to Union health ministry data.

The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

More than 75 per cent of India's around 93 crore adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 31 per cent have been administered both doses, according to Union health ministry officials.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and it was gradually opened to all above the age of 18 from May 1.

