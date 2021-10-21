Left Menu

WHO says studying Sweden pause of Moderna vaccine; Sputnik review resumed

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A World Health Organization (WHO) advisory group is studying decisions in Sweden and Denmark to halt vaccinating young people with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after 'very rare' myocarditis in some and a statement was expected soon, WHO's assistant director-general Mariangela Simao said on Thursday.

Work on a review of Sputnik V vaccine made by Russia's Gamaleya Institute for possible WHO emergency use listing has restarted, after being on hold due to a "legal procedure", she told a news briefing. Further inspections were planned in the next few weeks and additional clinical data was expected.

