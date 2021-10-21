Left Menu

German parties aim to make Scholz chancellor by early December

Despite this, preliminary talks between the three parties yielded agreement on a 12-page roadmap for a coalition deal, containing pledges on climate protection, taxes and the minimum wage, which will now feed into the final government programme. "It's ambitious," said Wissing of the timetable the parties had set themselves.

The three German parties working to form a new coalition government aim to wrap up their talks by the end of November and elect Social Democrat Olaf Scholz chancellor in the week of Dec. 6, party officials said on Thursday. Speaking as formal coalition negotiations began between the SPD, the Greens and the Free Democrats (FDP), the SPD's general secretary Lars Klingbeil said the aim was for 22 specialist policy working groups to report back by Nov. 10.

Senior officials from other parties said they were optimistic that the talks would be successful, with Volker Wissing, general secretary of the business-friendly Free Democrats, saying exploratory talks had been encouraging. Last month's national election saw Angela Merkel's conservative block relegated to second place after the still popular Chancellor chose not to run for a fifth term.

While the Greens and the SPD are seen as progressive ideological bedfellows, the FDP have historically been closer to the conservatives. Despite this, preliminary talks between the three parties yielded agreement on a 12-page roadmap for a coalition deal, containing pledges on climate protection, taxes and the minimum wage, which will now feed into the final government programme.

"It's ambitious," said Wissing of the timetable the parties had set themselves.

