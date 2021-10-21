Left Menu

Parimahal in Srinagar illuminated to mark mark 100 cr Covid vaccination feat

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:36 IST
Parimahal, a historical garden in the Zabarwan Hills here, was one of the 100 monuments illuminated on Thursday across the country to mark India crossing the 100 crore vaccine doses mark.

The Parimahal or Palace of fairies, over looking the famous Dal Lake, was illuminated in the colours of the national flag this evening, officials said. They said the illumination of the seven-terraced garden was done as part of the country celebrating administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

