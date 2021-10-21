UK reports more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:41 IST
Britain reported 52,009 new COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Thursday, according to government data.
The number of new cases has been rising rapidly, with infections in the last seven days up 18% compared to the week before.
