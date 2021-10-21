Italy reports 36 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 3,794 new cases
Italy reported 36 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 33 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,794 from 3,702. The total number of intensive care patients increased marginally to 356 from a previous 355. Some 574,671 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 485,613, the health ministry said.
Italy reported 36 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 33 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,794 from 3,702. Italy has registered 131,724 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.73 million cases to date.
Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,439 on Thursday, down from 2,464 a day earlier. There were 22 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 25 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased marginally to 356 from a previous 355.
Some 574,671 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 485,613, the health ministry said.
