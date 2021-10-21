UK reports more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases
Britain reported 52,009 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily amount since July 17, and 115 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data. The number of new cases has been rising rapidly, with infections in the last seven days up 18% compared to the week before.
The number of new cases has been rising rapidly, with infections in the last seven days up 18% compared to the week before. Deaths have not risen as quickly, but the seven-day total is still up 11%. Britain's Health Minister Sajid Javid on Wednesday resisted calls from doctors for a return of restrictions to halt the rising wave of infection, but gave a stark warning they would be brought back if people did not take up vaccination offers.
