UK reports more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases

Britain reported 52,009 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily amount since July 17, and 115 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data. The number of new cases has been rising rapidly, with infections in the last seven days up 18% compared to the week before.

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-10-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:54 IST
UK reports more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain reported 52,009 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest daily amount since July 17, and 115 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data.

The number of new cases has been rising rapidly, with infections in the last seven days up 18% compared to the week before. Deaths have not risen as quickly, but the seven-day total is still up 11%. Britain's Health Minister Sajid Javid on Wednesday resisted calls from doctors for a return of restrictions to halt the rising wave of infection, but gave a stark warning they would be brought back if people did not take up vaccination offers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

