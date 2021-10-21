Kerala: Health workers express gratitude to become part of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive

On the occasion of India's 100 crore COVID vaccination milestone, the Junior Health Officer of District Model Hospital in Kerala's Peroorkada and other health workers express their gratitude for being a part of this nationwide drive. Speaking to ANI, M Jayaprasad, Junior health officer, District Model Hospital in Peroorkada said, "COVID-19 vaccination started in this hospital on January 25 this year and we are inoculating doses to 150 people daily since then. At present, almost 100 per cent of the first dose have been covered."

Jayaprasad also said that there is no need to do any prior booking now, people can reach the vaccination center without a booking and get inoculated with the eligible dose. Sreelatha, a nurse at the same hospital expressed her happiness on the occasion of India achieving one billion vaccination milestone and said that she is very proud of becoming a part of this drive.

"From the very beginning, I am here. Earlier, there used to be a huge crowd of people, we need to take help from the police to control the situation. But now, people come and receive vaccination easily. Around 150 people come in a day. I am very proud and feel happy to become a part of this vaccination drive," the nurse said. She further stated that the hospital administers Covaxin once a week and administer Covishield on the other days.

Common people who took the COVID-19 vaccination from the same hospital also said that they did not face any difficulty at the center during the second dose administration. "Registration for the vaccine was easy. I got the slot without facing any difficulty. There was no rush at the center when I came here for the second dose. However, I waited for long hours standing in the queue during the first dose," said a local Gopal Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)