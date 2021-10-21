Left Menu

Covid vaccination: Delhi close to achieving 2-crore mark

In New Delhi and Shahdara, over 14.74 lakh and over 13.78 lakh doses have been administered till date, according to data.

Updated: 21-10-2021 21:41 IST
The national capital inched closer to the two-crore vaccine doses mark on Thursday, a day the cumulative vaccine doses administered in India crossed 100 crore.

In Delhi, 1,99,08,367 vaccine doses have been administered till now, according to data on the CoWin portal. Out of these, 70,63,305 are second doses. Delhi is way ahead of Mumbai, where 1,42,13,041 vaccine doses have been administered till now, according to data on the portal.

There are 1,371 sites, including 1,223 government sites, in the national capital for the inoculation exercise against the coronavirus.

The total number of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Delhi had crossed the one-crore mark on July 31, and of the eligible population in the city 50 per cent had received at least one jab till that date, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said.

The vaccination drive against COVID-19 had started across the country on January 16.

In the national capital, over 1.15 crore men have received at least one dose of the vaccine while nearly 83.62 lakh women have been got at least one dose.

The number of those inoculated in the 18-44 age group is 1,27,10,692 while the number of those vaccinated in the 45-60 age group is over 47.88 lakh. The number of those above 60 who have been inoculated is over 24.09 lakh.

Northeast Delhi has seen the least number of vaccine doses being administered at 12,46,740 while Northwest Delhi has had the maximum number of vaccine doses administered at 23,81,145, according to data on the portal. South West Delhi and West Delhi have administered over 22.98 lakh and over 21.23 lakh vaccine doses till now. In New Delhi and Shahdara, over 14.74 lakh and over 13.78 lakh doses have been administered till date, according to data.

