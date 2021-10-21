Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:25 IST
Punjab sees 22 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Punjab on Thursday recorded 22 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 6,02,135, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 16,551, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Mohali and four each from Ludhiana and Tarn Taran, the bulletin stated.

The latest death was reported from Hoshiarpur, it said.

There are 226 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the bulletin said.

Twenty-seven more patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,85,358, it said.

Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally increased to 65,315 as three more people tested positive for the disease in the union territory, the bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 820, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 26, while 64,469 people have recovered so far, the bulletin stated.

