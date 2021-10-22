U.S. CDC advisers recommend Moderna COVID-19 vaccine boosters for some Americans
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-10-2021 02:50 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 02:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
A panel of outside advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday voted to recommend a booster dose of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine for people age 65 and older, and some high-risk individuals.
