A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE restored efficacy to 95.6% against the virus, including the Delta variant, data released by the companies from a large study showed on Thursday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Union's drug regulator expects to announce the results of its review of Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine next week and also to start a rolling review of Merck's antiviral oral pill. * Moscow will reintroduce COVID-19 lockdown measures from Oct. 28, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, with supermarkets and pharmacies the only shops allowed to stay open in an effort to cut soaring infections and deaths.

* Russia has reported "isolated cases" of COVID-19 with a subvariant of the Delta variant that is believed to be even more contagious. * People in Ukraine's capital Kyiv queued in their hundreds for COVID-19 vaccinations after a surge in daily cases and related deaths past previous highs led authorities to tighten pandemic restrictions.

* The World Health Organization is still assessing the Russia-designed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. * Sweden has extended the pause of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 30 and younger due to rare heart-related side effects.

AMERICAS * A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are considering several recommendations for rollout of COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, expected to pave the way for additional shots for millions of Americans.

* The White House called on all World Trade Organization members to support an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines. * The United States, under pressure to share its coronavirus vaccine supply with the rest of the world, has now donated 200 million doses to more than 100 countries, the White House announced.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Parts of northern China are bracing for more COVID-19 curbs as a wave of cases raises concerns of a broader outbreak, with three areas enforcing lockdowns, some schools halting classes, and an aerospace firm delaying work on a rocket project.

* Thailand will let vaccinated visitors from 46 countries forgo COVID-19 quarantine from next month, up from 10 previously announced. * Millions in Melbourne are readying to come out of the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown later on Thursday even as cases hover near record levels.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Kuwait has lifted all restrictions for vaccinated people, the Gulf country's prime minister told a news conference.

* Kenya lifted a nationwide curfew that has been in place since March 2020. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, has nearly quadrupled its monthly capacity of AstraZeneca shots to as many as 240 million doses and is prepared to export "large volumes" from January, its CEO told Reuters. * The Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective at preventing infection and symptomatic disease from the Delta variant among 12- to 18-year-olds, research conducted in Israel shows.

* The U.S. FDA authorized booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stock indexes were down slightly as U.S. technology shares fell along with IBM, while risk-sensitive currencies including the Australian dollar weakened. * Canada will not extend existing broad-based COVID-19 support programs for companies and individuals when they expire on Saturday because the economy is recovering well.

