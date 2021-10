BRIEF-CDC Director Walensky Endorsed CDC Advisory Committee Recommendation For Booster Shot Of Covid-19 Vaccines In Certain Populations

Johnson & Johnson: * CDC EXPANDS ELIGIBILITY FOR COVID-19 BOOSTER SHOTS

* CDC DIRECTOR WALENSKY ENDORSED THE CDC ADVISORY COMMITTEE RECOMMENDATION FOR A BOOSTER SHOT OF COVID-19 VACCINES IN CERTAIN POPULATIONS * CDC SAYS FOR PEOPLE WHO GOT JNJ COVID-19 VACCINE, BOOSTERS RECOMMENDED FOR THOSE WHO ARE 18 AND OLDER AND WHO WERE VACCINATED TWO OR MORE MONTHS AGO

* CDC- GROUP SUCH AS PEOPLE 65 YEARS OR OLDER ELIGIBLE FOR BOOSTER SHOT AT 6 MONTHS OR MORE AFTER THEIR INITIAL SERIES * CDC- GROUP SUCH PEOPLE OF AGE 18+ WHO LIVE IN LONG-TERM CARE SETTINGS, HAVE UNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS OR LIVE IN HIGH-RISK SETTINGS ARE ELIGIBLE FOR BOOSTER DOSE

* CDC- BOOSTER RECOMMENDATIONS FOR ALL THREE AVAILABLE COVID-19 VACCINES IN THE UNITED STATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

