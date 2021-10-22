Left Menu

India reports 15,786 new COVID-19 infections in last 24 hours

India reported 15,786 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

Updated: 22-10-2021 09:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India reported 15,786 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday. Of these new infections, Kerala reported 8,733 COVID-19 cases.

At present, India's caseload of active cases stands at 1,75,745 that is the lowest in 232 days. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of the total cases in the country, currently at 0.51 per cent. It is the lowest since March 2020. The country reported 18,641 new recoveries from Coronavirus in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 3,35,14,449. With this, the country's recovery rate is currently at 98.16 per cent and is the highest since March 2020.

Further, the country added 231 deaths in the last 24 hours. Of this, Kerala reported 118 deaths due to Coronavirus infections. Of the 59.70 crore total tests conducted so far to detect the presence of Coronavirus in individuals, a daily positivity rate of 1.19 per cent was observed that is less than 3 per cent for the last 53 days in the country.

As far as the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive is concerned, 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

