Ukraine new daily coronavirus deaths, infections hit record - ministry
Ukraine registered a record daily high of new coronavirus infections and related deaths for the second day in a row, the health ministry said on Friday.
Ministry data showed 23,785 new cases over the past 24 hours compared with the previous high of 22,415 cases a day earlier.
There were also 614 new COVID-19 related deaths, surpassing the Oct. 21 record of 546.
