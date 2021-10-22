Left Menu

Ukraine new daily coronavirus deaths, infections hit record - ministry

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 10:49 IST
Ukraine new daily coronavirus deaths, infections hit record - ministry
Ukraine registered a record daily high of new coronavirus infections and related deaths for the second day in a row, the health ministry said on Friday.

Ministry data showed 23,785 new cases over the past 24 hours compared with the previous high of 22,415 cases a day earlier.

There were also 614 new COVID-19 related deaths, surpassing the Oct. 21 record of 546.

