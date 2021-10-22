Left Menu

Ukraine sees record new daily coronavirus deaths, infections

Ukraine attained a second successive daily record of new coronavirus infections and deaths, the health ministry said on Friday, despite tighter curbs last month as infections have risen for weeks among the population of 41 million. Ministry data showed 23,785 new cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,415 a day earlier, while 614 new deaths related to COVID-19 exceeded Thursday's figure of 546.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 22-10-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 11:06 IST
Ukraine sees record new daily coronavirus deaths, infections
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine attained a second successive daily record of new coronavirus infections and deaths, the health ministry said on Friday, despite tighter curbs last month as infections have risen for weeks among the population of 41 million.

Ministry data showed 23,785 new cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,415 a day earlier, while 614 new deaths related to COVID-19 exceeded Thursday's figure of 546. Vaccinations have been made compulsory for government employees such as teachers and the unvaccinated face curbs on visits to restaurants, sporting, and other public events.

The western city of Lviv may beef up curbs again after doing so this month, while the mayor of Kyiv has said his city will enter the "red" danger zone this week, leading to restrictions. Ukraine's tally of infections in the pandemic stands at 2.72 million, with 63,003 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021