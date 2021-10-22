Left Menu

PM Modi lauds COVID vaccination programme for being 'science-born, science-driven, science-based'

Emphasising on the scientific approach of India amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it is a matter of pride that the vaccination programme was "science-born, science-driven and science-based".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 11:20 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Emphasising on the scientific approach of India amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it is a matter of pride that the vaccination programme was "science-born, science-driven and science-based". In an address to the nation, PM Modi said, "India's entire COVID vaccination programme is born in the womb of science, has grown on scientific grounds and has reached all four directions through scientific methods. It is a matter of pride for all of us that the entire vaccination programme has been science born, science-driven and science-based. From the development of vaccines to inoculation, science has been the base for all processes."

At the same time, the Prime Minister also warned that complacency can be dangerous, and caution regarding COVID-19 should continue. "No matter how good the shield is, no matter how modern the armour is, even if the armour gives a complete guarantee of protection, weapons should not be thrown away while the battle is still on. I request that we have to celebrate our festivals with the utmost care," PM Modi said.

He further asserted that the 100 crore vaccine landmark is symbolic of the country's strength. "100 crore vaccine dose is not only a figure, but it is also a reflection of the country's strength. It is the creation of a new chapter in history. This is a picture of a New India that knows how to achieve difficult goals," he further asserted.

On October 21, India has achieved the difficult but extraordinary target of 1 billion, 100 crore vaccine doses. Meanwhile, more than 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

