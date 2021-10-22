Left Menu

Daily COVID deaths in Russia hit record for fourth straight day

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:00 IST
Russia on Friday reported yet more daily records of COVID-19 infections and deaths, with 37,141 new cases and 1,064 people dying in the past 24 hours.

It was the second successive daily case record and the fourth straight day of record deaths this week, a surge that has prompted authorities to reintroduce restrictions and renew calls for people to get vaccinated.

President Vladimir Putin this week approved a nationwide workplace shutdown in the first week of November, and the capital Moscow will reimpose a partial lockdown from Oct. 28, with only essential shops like pharmacies and supermarkets allowed to remain open.

