Finance ministers from Asia-Pacific trade group APEC agreed to step up efforts to expand COVID-19 vaccine manufacture and supply, and support global vaccine sharing, host nation New Zealand said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* As Latvia goes into lockdown and hospitals in Bulgaria and Romania buckle under a COVID-19 surge while Poland sells surplus vaccine doses, many central and eastern Europeans are torn between defiance and regret over not getting inoculated. * A key measure of infections in Germany rose sharply over the past week, figures showed, raising the prospect of tougher restrictions as winter approaches.

* Russia reported yet more daily records of infections and deaths, with 37,141 new cases and 1,064 people dying in the past 24 hours. * Swiss voters look set to support the government's pandemic response plan in a binding referendum next month, a poll for broadcaster SRG showed.

* Ukraine attained a second successive daily record of new infections and deaths, the health ministry said, despite tighter curbs last month as infections have risen for weeks. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended the vaccine boosters for recipients of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots and said Americans can choose a different shot from their original inoculation as a booster. * The White House called on all World Trade Organization members to support an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines.

ASIA-PACIFIC * People should reduce travel across different provinces as China battles its latest outbreak, and tourism sites should limit traffic, the official Xinhua news agency cited vice-premier Sun Chunlan as saying.

* Few are left to inoculate in Singapore after a vigorous campaign achieved a level of coverage envied by many nations, but a record surge in deaths and infections gives warning of risks that may still lie ahead. * Tens of millions of Indian adults are unlikely to be fully vaccinated by the end of 2021, due to an unusually large gap between the doses of the most widely-used vaccine and growing complacency as cases fall.

* Melbourne residents flocked to the city's pubs, restaurants, and hair salons after the world's most locked-down city emerged from its latest spate of restrictions. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The pandemic hit Africa's film industry hard, causing cinema shutdowns and production halts, but it also created new opportunities by boosting video-on-demand and streaming, participants in the continent's premier film festival said. * Iraq's transportation ministry announced on Thursday a resumption of direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia after a 19-month suspension, according to the state news agency INA.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A booster dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and German partner BioNTech was 95.6% effective when compared to a vaccinated group that did not get the third shot, data from a large study released by the companies showed on Thursday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global shares got a tech boost to help tee up a third straight week of gains, despite growing inflation concerns, while the dollar dipped and oil prices bounced off their lows.

* Growth in euro zone business activity slowed this month as firms faced soaring costs due to supply-chain constraints, while the bloc's dominant service industry struggled amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns, a survey showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)