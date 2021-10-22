England's COVID prevalence rises to new highest level since January, ONS says

The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England increased to around 1 in 55 people in the week ending Oct 16, Britain's Office for National Statistics said on Friday, once again at its highest level since January.

The ONS said that prevalence of infections had risen for its fourth straight week, having been at 1 in 60 people in the previous week.

